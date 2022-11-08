Critical Analysis: Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY) versus ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Rating) and ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Pineapple Energy and ADTRAN, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pineapple Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A ADTRAN 0 2 4 0 2.67

ADTRAN has a consensus price target of $29.33, indicating a potential upside of 46.81%. Given ADTRAN’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ADTRAN is more favorable than Pineapple Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Pineapple Energy has a beta of 2.71, meaning that its share price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADTRAN has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pineapple Energy and ADTRAN’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pineapple Energy $7.01 million 3.17 $2.97 million N/A N/A ADTRAN $563.00 million 1.76 -$8.64 million ($0.28) -71.57

Pineapple Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ADTRAN.

Profitability

This table compares Pineapple Energy and ADTRAN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pineapple Energy 44.36% -20.38% -10.38% ADTRAN -2.20% 4.69% 2.88%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.7% of ADTRAN shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Pineapple Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of ADTRAN shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ADTRAN beats Pineapple Energy on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pineapple Energy

Pineapple Holdings, Inc. provides photovoltaic solar energy systems to residential homeowners in the United States. It offers a range of installation services, including design, engineering, procurement, permitting, construction, grid connection, warranty, monitoring, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. The company also offers battery storage products and energy management control devices on solar systems that are paired with batteries. In addition, it develops and manufactures energy management software and hardware. Pineapple Holdings, Inc. is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. The company offers fiber access and fiber to the node platforms; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; passive optical network optical line terminals; fiber to the distribution point Gfast distribution point units; cabinet and outside plant enclosures and services; packet optical transports; fixed wireless access platforms; and network management and subscriber services, and control and orchestration software. It also provides broadband customer premises solutions, ethernet switches and routers, residential gateways, cloud-based software-as-a-service management platforms, virtual wireless local area networks, Internet of Things gateways, pre-sale and post-sale technical support, and multi-gigabit mesh Wi-Fi gateways. In addition, the company offers time division multiplexed and asynchronous transfer mode-based aggregation systems and customer devices; and high-bit-rate and asymmetric digital subscriber line, and other technologies. Further, it provides other access and aggregation, subscriber and experience, and traditional and other products, software, and services. Additionally, the company engages in the provision of planning, engineering, program management, maintenance, installation, and commissioning services to implement customer network solutions; and customer devices solutions into consumer, small business, and enterprise locations. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama.

