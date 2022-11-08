Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Crestwood Equity Partners stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.57. The stock had a trading volume of 337,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,569. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $32.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.28 and a beta of 2.57.

In other Crestwood Equity Partners news, major shareholder Energy Corp Chord sold 11,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $304,494,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,585,668 shares in the company, valued at $256,033,192.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 17,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 28.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.3% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,099 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

