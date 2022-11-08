Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Reduces Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 5.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,423,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Accenture by 64.2% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 11.0% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $666,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 48.9% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $2,231,012.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,149,355.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Accenture Stock Up 1.5 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.60.

NYSE ACN traded up $4.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $273.07. The company had a trading volume of 43,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,315. The stock has a market cap of $172.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.20. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.95 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

