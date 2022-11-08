Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Buys 2,746 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090,382 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $56,621,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 377.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,038,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,690,000 after buying an additional 821,043 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,130,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,438,000 after buying an additional 790,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9,902.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 516,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,274,000 after buying an additional 511,473 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of SCZ traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.09. 17,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,017,078. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.12 and a twelve month high of $77.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.45.

