Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Buys 15,404 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,404 shares during the quarter. Graphic Packaging accounts for approximately 1.4% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 481,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,879,000 after acquiring an additional 65,131 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,160,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,297,000 after buying an additional 667,145 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 44,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 96,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 360.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 65,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 50,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $298,389.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,461.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Graphic Packaging stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.95. 28,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,972,292. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $24.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day moving average is $21.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 22.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.62.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

