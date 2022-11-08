Cowen Cuts IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to $80.00

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $124.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IAC. Benchmark decreased their price objective on IAC from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on IAC from $124.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IAC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on IAC from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on IAC from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $114.79.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $45.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.02. IAC has a 12-month low of $43.81 and a 12-month high of $148.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.91.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($1.37). IAC had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that IAC will post -13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Iac Inc. bought 141,700 shares of IAC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.27 per share, for a total transaction of $4,997,759.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 64,239,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,713,127.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 575,800 shares of company stock worth $19,994,762. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of IAC by 9,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IAC by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

