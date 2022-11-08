Cowen Cuts Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target to $103.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen to $103.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AMED. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $154.00 to $126.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $165.00 to $139.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amedisys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $137.13.

AMED stock opened at $84.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.98. Amedisys has a one year low of $83.00 and a one year high of $188.88.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The health services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $557.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.30 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Amedisys by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at $630,000. Lipe & Dalton grew its stake in Amedisys by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 22,952 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

