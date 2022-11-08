Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Price Target Cut to C$9.00

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 57.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Coveo Solutions from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coveo Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.58.

Shares of Coveo Solutions stock traded up C$0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$5.71. The company had a trading volume of 100,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,442. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.55. Coveo Solutions has a 52-week low of C$4.81 and a 52-week high of C$18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$595.23 million and a P/E ratio of -7.48.

Coveo Solutions ( TSE:CVO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$33.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$32.64 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Coveo Solutions will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides applied artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Its cloud-native, multi-tenant software as a service (SaaS) platform is the intelligence layer that injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences to provide connected relevance for various-use cases across commerce, service, website, and workplace applications.

