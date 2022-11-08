Covenant Price Hits $2.47 on Major Exchanges (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. In the last week, Covenant has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Covenant has a market capitalization of $166.99 million and approximately $178,764.00 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covenant token can currently be purchased for about $2.47 or 0.00013591 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Covenant Profile

Covenant was first traded on November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,524,154 tokens. Covenant’s official website is covenantchild.io. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Covenant

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covenant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covenant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

