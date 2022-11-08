Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Lessened by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,998 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 19.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,866 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,656,000 after buying an additional 11,444 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $230,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,985,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.1% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $488.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $216.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $493.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $499.63. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.92.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

