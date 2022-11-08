Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 140.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,437 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 3.9% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 39,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Corning by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Corning by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 67,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on GLW. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Fox Advisors downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Corning Stock Performance

GLW stock opened at $33.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.59. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $43.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.47%.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.