Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1173 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Cornerstone Total Return Fund alerts:

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

CRF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,848. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $14.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,553,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 499,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after buying an additional 224,765 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 413.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 9,347 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.