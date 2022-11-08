Contrasting ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) and Enservco (NYSE:ENSV)

Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) and ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enservco and ProFrac’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enservco $15.34 million 2.15 -$8.05 million ($0.16) -17.94 ProFrac $768.35 million 4.57 -$42.42 million N/A N/A

Enservco has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ProFrac.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enservco 0 0 0 0 N/A ProFrac 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Enservco and ProFrac, as reported by MarketBeat.

ProFrac has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.75%. Given ProFrac’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ProFrac is more favorable than Enservco.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.1% of Enservco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of ProFrac shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of Enservco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Enservco and ProFrac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enservco -9.21% -21.88% -6.29% ProFrac N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ProFrac beats Enservco on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enservco

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling, as well as well site construction services. The company owns and operates a fleet of approximately 318 specialized trucks, trailers, frac tanks, and other well-site related equipment. It operates in the eastern United States region comprising the southern region of the Marcellus Shale formation and the Utica Shale formation in eastern Ohio; Rocky Mountain region consisting of western Colorado and southern Wyoming, central Wyoming, western North Dakota, and eastern Montana; and the Central United States region, including Eagle Ford Shale and East Texas Oilfield in Texas. Enservco Corporation was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp. is an energy services company providing hydraulic fracturing, completion services and other complementary products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. ProFrac Holding Corp. is based in WILLOW PARK, Texas.

