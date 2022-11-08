Contrasting Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC) and Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC – Get Rating) and Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Far Peak Acquisition has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crescent Capital BDC has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Far Peak Acquisition and Crescent Capital BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Far Peak Acquisition N/A -77.59% 6.94% Crescent Capital BDC 43.62% 8.00% 3.96%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Far Peak Acquisition N/A N/A -$4.70 million N/A N/A Crescent Capital BDC $93.99 million 4.71 $83.63 million $1.51 9.48

This table compares Far Peak Acquisition and Crescent Capital BDC’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Crescent Capital BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Far Peak Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.6% of Far Peak Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.2% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Far Peak Acquisition and Crescent Capital BDC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Far Peak Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Crescent Capital BDC 0 0 4 0 3.00

Crescent Capital BDC has a consensus price target of $18.75, suggesting a potential upside of 30.94%. Given Crescent Capital BDC’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Crescent Capital BDC is more favorable than Far Peak Acquisition.

Summary

Crescent Capital BDC beats Far Peak Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Far Peak Acquisition

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

