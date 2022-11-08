Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.80.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 2.7 %

ED stock opened at $87.65 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison has a 1-year low of $76.42 and a 1-year high of $102.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.31.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Edison

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ED. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.0% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.5% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 21,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

