Connectus Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 556,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,000. Connectus Wealth LLC owned about 2.22% of Community Healthcare Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 218,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after buying an additional 9,365 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,269,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Community Healthcare Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Shares of NYSE:CHCT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,199. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.38 and a 12-month high of $48.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.76 and a 200-day moving average of $35.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.87 million, a P/E ratio of 41.05, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 205.81%.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

