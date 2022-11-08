Connectus Wealth LLC Purchases 90,922 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Connectus Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 950.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,922 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $58,000. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PEP. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.07.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.54 on Tuesday, reaching $181.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,458,407. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.37 and a 12-month high of $183.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $250.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

