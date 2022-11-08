Connectus Wealth LLC Purchases 866 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $23,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Lindsell Train Ltd acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at $325,150,000. AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 388,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,085,000 after purchasing an additional 133,949 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth $60,733,000. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,428.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 128,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,055,000 after purchasing an additional 120,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AF Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. AF Advisors Inc. now owns 374,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,039,000 after purchasing an additional 66,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FICO shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Sunday. StockNews.com upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $546.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $538.75.

Fair Isaac stock traded up $14.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $451.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,285. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 1.23. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $340.48 and a one year high of $531.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $436.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $425.63.

In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total value of $254,455.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,337.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

