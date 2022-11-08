Connectus Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 115,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,230,000. Connectus Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.05% of AON as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AON by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,897,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,828,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,671 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in AON by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,942,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,912,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535,747 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in AON by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,464,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,392,000 after acquiring an additional 121,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in AON by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,601,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,364,000 after acquiring an additional 134,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of AON by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,593,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,755,000 after purchasing an additional 82,563 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AON stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $287.88. 7,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $59.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.18. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $246.21 and a 1-year high of $341.98.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.39%.

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,187.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.29.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

