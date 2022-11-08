Connectus Wealth LLC Has $26.04 Million Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Connectus Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,137 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC owned about 0.18% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $26,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,435,000 after purchasing an additional 118,028 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth about $513,164,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,327,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,677,000 after acquiring an additional 445,257 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 919,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,380,000 after acquiring an additional 412,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,714,000. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $12.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.13. The stock had a trading volume of 533,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,500. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $101.85 and a one year high of $189.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.80.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTWO. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $137.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.15.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

