Connectus Wealth LLC Has $18.53 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Connectus Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 387,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,898 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $18,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHZ. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5,033.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,984,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 13,711,761 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,732.1% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,096,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,720 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 324.3% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,205,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,697,000 after purchasing an additional 921,196 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,877.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 579,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,308,000 after purchasing an additional 575,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,231,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $44.51. 8,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,073. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.56 and a 200-day moving average of $47.27. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.86 and a twelve month high of $54.82.

