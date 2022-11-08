Connectus Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Connectus Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 811,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191,832 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Connectus Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $79,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 43.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,519,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700,196 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,661,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1,273.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,893,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,048,000 after buying an additional 2,682,409 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,614,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,791,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,393,000 after buying an additional 618,845 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $90.17. 32,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,265,663. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.28 and a 200-day moving average of $96.00. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $108.18.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

