Connectus Wealth LLC Acquires 11,161 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Connectus Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,198 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,161 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $24,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 180.0% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,027 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 12,231 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 321.2% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.6% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 88,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 177,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,156,000 after purchasing an additional 28,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp grew its position in QUALCOMM by 17.0% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 6,087 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 3.2 %

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QCOM traded up $3.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.60. 396,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,251,791. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $193.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on QCOM. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Edward Jones upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.21.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

