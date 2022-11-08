Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Shares Sold by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 33.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,034,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,553,000 after purchasing an additional 239,736 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,561,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,529,000 after purchasing an additional 554,378 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 6.5% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 24,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jim L. Turner bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $917,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 265,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,874,863.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Comstock Resources news, Director Morris E. Foster acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $145,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 152,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,887.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jim L. Turner acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $917,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 265,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,874,863.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 122,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,680. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comstock Resources Price Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRK. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

NYSE CRK opened at $20.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.93. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.35. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $22.11.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

Featured Articles

