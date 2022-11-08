Commerzbank (CBK) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Commerzbank (ETR: CBK) recently:

10/24/2022 – Commerzbank was given a new €8.00 ($8.00) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/24/2022 – Commerzbank was given a new €9.70 ($9.70) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/21/2022 – Commerzbank was given a new €8.60 ($8.60) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/18/2022 – Commerzbank was given a new €11.00 ($11.00) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/17/2022 – Commerzbank was given a new €7.50 ($7.50) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

9/28/2022 – Commerzbank was given a new €8.20 ($8.20) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

9/28/2022 – Commerzbank was given a new €9.50 ($9.50) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Commerzbank Stock Performance

Commerzbank stock traded up €0.11 ($0.11) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €8.33 ($8.33). 6,805,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. Commerzbank AG has a 52-week low of €5.17 ($5.17) and a 52-week high of €9.51 ($9.51). The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €7.61 and its 200 day moving average is €7.16.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.