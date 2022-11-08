Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Stake Increased by rhino investment partners Inc

rhino investment partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 98.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,500 shares during the period. Comerica accounts for 5.8% of rhino investment partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. rhino investment partners Inc’s holdings in Comerica were worth $12,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Comerica in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Comerica by 292.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Comerica in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Comerica in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Comerica in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CMA traded up $1.54 on Tuesday, hitting $71.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,133. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $64.11 and a 52-week high of $102.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 30.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMA shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Comerica to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Comerica from $105.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Comerica from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Comerica from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

