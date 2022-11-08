Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Altman Advisors Inc.

Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,217 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Comcast by 62.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,263,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,109,065,000 after buying an additional 4,457,024 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 535.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $222,628,000 after buying an additional 4,007,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,698,259,000 after buying an additional 2,751,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 311.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,507,020 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $137,615,000 after buying an additional 2,654,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Comcast to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet cut Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.46.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.79. 146,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,207,366. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $54.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.91%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

