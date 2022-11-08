Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbus McKinnon has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

CMCO stock opened at $29.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Columbus McKinnon has a one year low of $23.54 and a one year high of $54.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.58 million, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is 18.30%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCO. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 51.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected and custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components and kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and jib cranes, and fall protection systems, as well as material handling solutions; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

