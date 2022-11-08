Coin98 Tops One Day Trading Volume of $33.53 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded down 16.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 8th. One Coin98 token can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00001415 BTC on popular exchanges. Coin98 has a market cap of $57.73 million and $33.53 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Coin98 has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Coin98 alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.74 or 0.01772700 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00006130 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00036211 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00045102 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $325.74 or 0.01735403 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 (C98) is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.