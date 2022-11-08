Coin98 Price Reaches $0.32 (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001535 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a market cap of $68.39 million and $18.08 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 (C98) is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

