Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Bought by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,307 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions makes up 1.3% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $7,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6,156.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $268,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,511 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,660,475 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $148,895,000 after acquiring an additional 11,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 585,627 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $52,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ CTSH traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $54.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,862,671. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CTSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. William Blair lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.16.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also

