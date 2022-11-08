Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Given New $61.00 Price Target at Barclays

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Barclays from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CCEP. UBS Group raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.77.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Down 0.0 %

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,068. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.48 and its 200-day moving average is $50.07.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000.

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.