Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,663 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 35,637 shares.The stock last traded at $49.13 and had previously closed at $48.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCB has been the subject of several research reports. Hovde Group increased their target price on Coastal Financial to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James began coverage on Coastal Financial in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Coastal Financial to $54.00 in a research report on Friday.

Get Coastal Financial alerts:

Coastal Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $630.02 million, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coastal Financial

In other Coastal Financial news, COO John J. Dickson sold 1,021 shares of Coastal Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $41,493.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,644.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCB. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coastal Financial in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Coastal Financial in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Coastal Financial by 500.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Coastal Financial by 943.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.