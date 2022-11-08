Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,475.33 ($16.99).

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBG. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($14.39) to GBX 1,100 ($12.67) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Close Brothers Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,100 ($12.67) to GBX 1,250 ($14.39) in a report on Monday, September 26th.

LON CBG opened at GBX 1,022 ($11.77) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 928.18. Close Brothers Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 872 ($10.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,488 ($17.13). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 982.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,041.16.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 44 ($0.51) per share. This is a boost from Close Brothers Group’s previous dividend of $22.00. This represents a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 58.18%.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

