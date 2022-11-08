Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Shares Sold by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CWEN. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,957,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,715,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Clearway Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,246,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,619,000 after purchasing an additional 204,217 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Clearway Energy by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 473,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,292,000 after purchasing an additional 199,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,943,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CWEN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Clearway Energy Stock Performance

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of CWEN stock opened at $35.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $41.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.367 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.88%.

Clearway Energy Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. It has approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities. The company was formerly known as NRG Yield, Inc and changed its name to Clearway Energy, Inc in August 2018.

