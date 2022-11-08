Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CLNE. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.08.

NASDAQ CLNE opened at $6.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.10 and a beta of 2.10. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $9.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLNE. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 23.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 313.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 97,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter worth about $98,000. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

