Citigroup Lowers Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Price Target to $35.00

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NUS. StockNews.com cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

NUS opened at $35.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.96 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.14 and its 200-day moving average is $41.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $56.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 208.11%.

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $35,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,676.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CAO James D. Thomas sold 1,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total value of $62,782.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,575.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $35,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,676.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,132 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

