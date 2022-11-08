Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) dropped 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.48 and last traded at $23.48. Approximately 1,794 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 172,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMPR shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cimpress from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $76.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Cimpress Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $646.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cimpress Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cimpress by 987.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

