Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) dropped 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.48 and last traded at $23.48. Approximately 1,794 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 172,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.35.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMPR shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cimpress from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $76.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st.
Cimpress Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $646.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.05.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cimpress Company Profile
Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.
