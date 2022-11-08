Cigna (NYSE:CI) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $319.00 to $370.00. The stock traded as high as $328.65 and last traded at $327.75, with a volume of 35876 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $324.37.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.92.

Get Cigna alerts:

Insider Activity at Cigna

In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,345,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,098. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cigna

Cigna Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in Cigna by 1,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 158 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Cigna by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,939 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Cigna by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $100.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.33.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.