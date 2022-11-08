Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,702 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1,875.0% during the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 158 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,939 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 7.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CI traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $327.08. 19,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025,805. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $328.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.33. The firm has a market cap of $100.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Cigna

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at $11,051,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,633 shares of company stock worth $3,730,098. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Cigna from $330.00 to $370.00 in a report on Sunday. UBS Group increased their price target on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.92.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.