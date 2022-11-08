Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.93-$2.97 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.35 billion-$5.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.36 billion. Church & Dwight also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.58-$0.62 EPS.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.9 %

Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.49. 13,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,694. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $70.16 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 35.12%.

CHD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Argus upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,183,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,660,000 after acquiring an additional 25,480 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 7.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 733,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,931,000 after buying an additional 52,272 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 21.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,936,000 after buying an additional 127,014 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 686,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,220,000 after buying an additional 62,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 672,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,804,000 after acquiring an additional 202,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

