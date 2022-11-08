China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of China Green Agriculture stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. China Green Agriculture has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $11.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Green Agriculture

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Green Agriculture stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.22% of China Green Agriculture worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China Green Agriculture

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales VIEs. Its fertilizer products comprise humic acid-based compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers, as well as develops, produces, and distributes agricultural products, such as fruits, vegetables, flowers, and colored seedlings.

