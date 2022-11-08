Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Apriem Advisors

Apriem Advisors lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 10.0% in the second quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 33,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,476,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $213,820,000 after buying an additional 13,499 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,917,000 after buying an additional 17,124 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 6,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $185.80. The company had a trading volume of 58,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,991,903. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $110.73 and a 12-month high of $186.38. The company has a market capitalization of $359.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.00 and a 200-day moving average of $159.73.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chevron to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.60.

Insider Activity

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,691 shares of company stock valued at $27,009,183. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

