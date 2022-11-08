Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Decreased by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Up 0.1 %

Chevron stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,991,903. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.00 and its 200 day moving average is $159.73. The company has a market cap of $359.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $110.73 and a 52-week high of $186.38.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen increased their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Chevron to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,691 shares of company stock valued at $27,009,183 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

