Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Price Target Cut to C$16.25

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Cormark to C$16.25 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cormark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CHW. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chesswood Group from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

TSE:CHW traded up C$0.10 on Tuesday, reaching C$11.60. 1,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,109. The company has a current ratio of 34.78, a quick ratio of 32.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 948.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$204.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29. Chesswood Group has a 12 month low of C$10.70 and a 12 month high of C$15.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chesswood Group Company Profile

In other Chesswood Group news, insider Comrev Investments Limited bought 8,200 shares of Chesswood Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.11 per share, with a total value of C$107,515.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,962,485 shares in the company, valued at C$25,731,514.57.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

