Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.43-$0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $325-$335 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $330.77 million. Certara also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.43-$0.48 EPS.

Certara Trading Up 7.1 %

Certara stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,991,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,685. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average is $17.64. Certara has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $43.75.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.46 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Certara will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Certara

CERT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Certara in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Certara from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Certara from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Certara from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Certara in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.43.

In related news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 6,004,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $104,356,784.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,954,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,609,574.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mason P. Slaine sold 182,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $3,171,415.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 910,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,821,396.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 6,004,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $104,356,784.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,954,521 shares in the company, valued at $520,609,574.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,196,893 shares of company stock worth $107,705,300. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Certara

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Certara by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 16,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 384,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 8,282 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Certara Company Profile

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Stories

