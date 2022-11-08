Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.43-$0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $325.00 million-$335.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $330.74 million.

Certara Trading Up 19.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,204,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,595. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.17, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.09. Certara has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $43.75.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.46 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Certara will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Certara

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Certara from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Certara in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Certara from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Certara in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Certara from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.43.

In related news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 6,004,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $104,356,784.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,954,521 shares in the company, valued at $520,609,574.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mason P. Slaine sold 182,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $3,171,415.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 910,322 shares in the company, valued at $15,821,396.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 6,004,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $104,356,784.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,954,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,609,574.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,196,893 shares of company stock worth $107,705,300. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 135.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Certara in the first quarter valued at $111,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Certara by 18.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Certara in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Certara by 8.5% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Certara

(Get Rating)

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.