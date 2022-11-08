Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.19-$5.19 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.64 billion-$9.64 billion.

Central Japan Railway Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CJPRY stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.64. 100,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,690. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.81. Central Japan Railway has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $15.59.

About Central Japan Railway

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

