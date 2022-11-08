Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.19-$5.19 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.64 billion-$9.64 billion.
Central Japan Railway Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of CJPRY stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.64. 100,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,690. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.81. Central Japan Railway has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $15.59.
About Central Japan Railway
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Central Japan Railway (CJPRY)
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- 3 Old School Automakers Making Big EV Strides
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Central Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.