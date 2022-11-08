Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 7th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.
Centerra Gold Trading Up 6.8 %
Shares of Centerra Gold stock traded up C$0.43 on Tuesday, reaching C$6.75. The company had a trading volume of 258,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,638. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.92. The firm has a market cap of C$1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 3.59. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of C$5.18 and a 52-week high of C$13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 6.17.
Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$213.99 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 0.7400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Centerra Gold
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.
