CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.37-$1.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.38. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CenterPoint Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.48-$1.50 EPS.

Shares of CNP opened at $27.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CNP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.92.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 11.7% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

